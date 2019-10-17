Please Help, I Don’t Understand My ‘Bobo’ Again: Bobrisky Cries Out

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, simply known as ‘Bobrisky‘ has cried out that he doesn’t understand his ‘bobo’ again.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the controversial figure revealed that trouble started after the mysterious ‘bobo’ called him four times on Wednesday and he missed all the calls.

The he/she then revealed that he has been trying to reach the ‘bobo’ back but he is not picking.

Read AlsoI Am Proudly A Millionaire Getting Close To Be A Billionaire: Bobrisky

The ‘bobo’ then sent him a message which reads: ‘how market?’-  a pointer that the duo clearly have trust issues. What dp you think???

See what she posted:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
1

You may also like

Ask Jay: My Boyfriend Stopped Calling After He Met My Mother. What Should I Do?!

MUST READ!!! Smart Advices For Single Ladies

I’m Not Allowed To Have A Boyfriend – Miss Nigeria

People Who Talk Frequently Are More Prone To Depression

7 Amazing Reasons You Should Cuddle With Your Spouse

Eat These Foods for a Better Night’s Sleep

5 Women Share What Happened to Their Relationships After an Affair

7 Types of Stomach Pains And What They Mean

5 Secrets Nobody EVER Tells You About Winning His Heart Forever

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *