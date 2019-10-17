Please Help, I Don’t Understand My ‘Bobo’ Again: Bobrisky Cries Out

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, simply known as ‘Bobrisky‘ has cried out that he doesn’t understand his ‘bobo’ again.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the controversial figure revealed that trouble started after the mysterious ‘bobo’ called him four times on Wednesday and he missed all the calls.

The he/she then revealed that he has been trying to reach the ‘bobo’ back but he is not picking.

The ‘bobo’ then sent him a message which reads: ‘how market?’- a pointer that the duo clearly have trust issues. What dp you think???

See what she posted: