“Please Help, I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant- Bobrisky Seeks Help On After Sex Pills

by Amaka

Nigerian male-cross dresser, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to seek the advice of her fans on which contraceptive pill she can go for.

Bobrisky
Controversial Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky

According to transgender, she does not want to get pregnant now and she doesn’t like using condom when having sex with her mysterious bae.

Hence, she took to the photo-sharing apps to sought for alternative ways to prevent pregnancy.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial celebrity was also devastated when she woke up with her menstrual pain.

Read Also: “The Best Part Of My Body Is My Vagina” – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

See the post below:

Tags from the story
Birth control pills, Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Yemi Alade

Singer Yemi Alade Celebrates 8 Million Instagram Followers

Popular Yoruba Actress, Moji Olaiya Welcomes Baby In Canada

Take A Look At The Mansion Davido’s Producer Got Himself

Ghanaian Actor, Fred Nuamah, gifts his wife, ₦73million Porsche Cayenne Turbo (Photos+Video)

Nigerian actress, Amara Maduka

“With Intimacy Gadgets, I Give Myself The Best Orgasm” — Nollywood Actress

Beyonce talks about her miscarriage in new surprise album

PHOTOS: Gospel Artistes Eben And Jahdiel Get Married

Don Jazzy

I Love Slim Girls, Says Don Jazzy

SEE The World’s Top 25 Highest-Paid Artistes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *