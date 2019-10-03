‘Please Stop Writing Letters’ – General Akinrinade Begs Obasanjo

by Temitope Alabi
Former Chief of Army Staff and Defence staff, General Alani Akinrinade has dished out a piece of advice for former President Olusegun Obasanjo. According to the General, Obasanjo needs to stop public letter-writing, just so he can make a point.

Akinrinade, a former Army chief made this known while speaking with reporters in Lagos, ahead of his 80th birthday holding in Ibadan, Oyo State capital in October.

”If I have an opportunity to advise him, I will say he should not write letters again. Each time he writes letter, the question I ask is: when he was there, how did he do it? He should not write letters again. He has access to them and he can give his advice, instead of writing” he said.

He concluded saying; ”We have not found exactly the formula. My assessment is that we have done very poorly. We could do much better.”

