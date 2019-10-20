Police Arrest 13 Nigerian Sex Workers In Ghana

The Ghanaian police force has arrested 13 Nigerian commercial sex workers following a raid in Northern Region.

The suspects have since been arrested to the country’s Immigration Service who are now investigating the routes the sex workers entered Ghana from.

Read Also: Commercial Sex Workers Protest In Kenya, Demand Condoms, Lubricants From Government (VIDEO)

“Investigations are ongoing to establish their immigration status. We are very much interested in finding the trends the routes they used, the documents they used to enter the country, how they are living in the country and all that” Northern Regional Commander of the Immigration Service, Mr. Edward Kofi Owusu told Citi News.

Some of the sex workers, when asked questions by newsmen, accused the police of extorting them.

“They were saying it is police money and when I ask them what it is for they just say I should just pay the money. Every day they take GHS 5. It is not as if I like this work but it is because of the safety of my junior sister. I have finished Senior High School,” one of the sex workers said.