Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Student For Stabbing Schoolmate To Death During Cult Clash

by Amaka Odozi

A 16-year-old student, Adewale Ayuba, has been apprehended by officials of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) for allegedly murdering his schoolmate.

Adewale Ayuba
The suspect, Adewale Ayuba

The incident was said to have happened during a cult clash between Oto Awori Secondary School and Government Secondary School boys in Ijanikin.

Reports claim Ayuba stabbed a student, identified as Abdulahi Wasiu on the chest region which instantly led to his death.

The Public Affairs Officer of the agency, Olawale Afolabi, LNSC officials informed the policemen at Ijanikin Division after receiving the information.

Afolabi said:

“The police in conjunction with LNSC took the deceased to the hospital. The boy that committed the offence ran away but he was fished out and arrested by our men who handed him over to Ijanikin police station for further action,”.

