Police Arrest 18Yr-Old Man Who Stole Church’s Tithes And Offerings

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Elikor Ehud(18) in Ejigbo for allegedly stealing tithes and offerings belonging to Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue.

DSP Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the command made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He revealed that a pastor of the church, Pastor Moses Nwoke had reported at Ejigbo Police Station about the stolen tithes and offerings from the church alter by some unknown persons.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station, the suspect, Ehud was arrested.

“He confessed stealing the sum of N670,000 from the church boxes and also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.