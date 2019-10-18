Police Arrest Evil Woman For Pouring Hot Water On Neighbour (Graphic Photo)

by Michael

A Nigerian woman identified as Mama Daba has been arrested for pouring hot water on her neighbour, Mama Boma.

The two women were having a misunderstanding yesterday, at their Mile 1, Port-Harcourt residence in Rivers State, when Mama Boma was scalded with hot water.

READ ALSO – Domestic Violence: Housewife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband For Not Picking Her From Church

Other neighbours had also narrated their ordeal with her which oftentimes ends in violence.

The suspect, who allegedly has a history of assaulting her neighbours, was subsequently apprehended and have also been handed over to the police.

See The Photos Here:

0

You may also like

Tribunal upholds Uduaghan’s election

Tribunal upholds Uduaghan’s election

Secret Of My Administration’s Success Since 2007 – Akpabio

Reports Of Human Flesh Restaurant In Anambra False, Embarrassing – Police

Okojie Commends Redeemer’s University Over Ebola Research

Missing $20b: Falana Gives Auditor-General Two Weeks To Audit Federation Account

Breaking!!! Court grants Naira Marley bail

Trial Day1: Naira Marley’s mum bursts into tears, as son appears in court

Mutiny: General, 14 Colonels, Others Deny Charges As Trial Begins

Privatization: NCP Shortlists 386 Firms For 10 Power Plants Under NIPP

How Edo SARS almost sent me to an early grave - The Nation Editor, Shola O’neil

Just In: Three Police Sentence To Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *