Police Arrest Evil Woman For Pouring Hot Water On Neighbour (Graphic Photo)

A Nigerian woman identified as Mama Daba has been arrested for pouring hot water on her neighbour, Mama Boma.

The two women were having a misunderstanding yesterday, at their Mile 1, Port-Harcourt residence in Rivers State, when Mama Boma was scalded with hot water.

Other neighbours had also narrated their ordeal with her which oftentimes ends in violence.

The suspect, who allegedly has a history of assaulting her neighbours, was subsequently apprehended and have also been handed over to the police.

See The Photos Here: