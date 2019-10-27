Police Arrest Thief Who Left His Mission To Watch Couple Make Love

A 25-year-old young man has been arrested by the Lagos State Police for theft.

According to reports, the suspect abandoned his mission to watch a couple having sex in their apartment at Innocent Amadi Street (Mercy Estate) Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State.

The thief identified as Uchenna Ebube had slept off in the process and was later nabbed by the couple who met him in their living room by 4am.

Upon being interrogated, he confessed to have broken into their home to steal valuables after gaining entrance through the window.

Uchenna has since been granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum after he was arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate Court, following his arrest by the Police at Ipaja Division,

The case has been adjourned till November 13 and the suspect remanded in prison custody pending when he perfects his bail conditions.