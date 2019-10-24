Police Arrests Two While Trying To Dump Dead Lady Along Lekki-Epe Expressway (VIDEO)

The video of two men and a lady who were nabbed while trying to dump a dead lady in Shapati bustop area of Lekki-Epe expressway has emerged.

According to an eyewitness account, the suspects arrived at the scene in a salon car and were close to pushing the dead lady out of the car when passersby suspected their movement and rounded them up.

The police then came on time to prevent a mob action.

They were whisked away from the scene by the police.

Watch the video below: