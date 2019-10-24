Police Arrests Two While Trying To Dump Dead Lady Along Lekki-Epe Expressway (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The video of two men and a lady who were nabbed while trying to dump a dead lady in Shapati bustop area of Lekki-Epe expressway has emerged.

According to an eyewitness account, the suspects arrived at the scene in a salon car and were close to pushing the dead lady out of the car when passersby suspected their movement and rounded them up.

The police then came on time to prevent a mob action.

Read Also: Angry Nigerians Burn Down Police Van In Lekki After A Protester Was Shot Dead (Videos)

They were whisked away from the scene by the police.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Lekki-Epe Expressway
0

You may also like

Shekau Releases Video, Denies Ceasefire Pact With FG, Forecloses Possible Return Of Abducted Chibok Girls

9,660 Tested HIV Positive In Lagos Within One Year – Govt

Dusk To Dawn Curfew Imposed On Yobe State Following Increased Boko Haram Attacks

CAC Leader, Abiara Hospitalized 8 Days After Wife’s Demise

Lafia Wears New Look As Al-makura Gets Set To Host Jonathan, July 29

FG To Deploy Surveillance Technology To Combat Oil Theft

Judge Washes Hands Off Al-Mustapha’s Death Sentence Appeal, Cites “Personal Reasons”

Fake Boko Haram Member Arrested In Enugu Church

Military Surrounds Camps Where Boko Haram Held Abducted Girls, Intensifies Negotiation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *