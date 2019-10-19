Police Nabs Man For Stealing Pregnant Woman’s Pant In Niger

A yet-to-be identified man has been nabbed as he tried to steal the pant of a pregnant woman at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State.

According to online reports, the motives behind is act is yet to be ascertained. However he has since been handed over to the police.

This is coming months after Police Public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus made it known that people who steal pants for ritual purposes will be charged with murder. This is following the many arrests made over the last couple of months surrounding the same issue.