Police Officer Allegedly Beats Up Motorist For Trying To Overtake His Car

An officer of the Nigerian police is alleged to have beat up a motorist and opened fire on him on a highway for attempting to overtake his car.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Saturday evening in Calabar, Cross River State.

According to Premium Times, Adekunle Adewumi, a sales representative with a Lagos-based pharmaceutical company, the police officer got angry with him for daring to honk his car horn while attempting to overtake him.

The police officer has been identified as Andy Amama, a police inspector attached to the zonal police headquarters, Calabar.

He said because the officer was driving recklessly and swerving from side to side.

“I was forced to drive on the median, to avoid being hit by him. But he still swerved towards me and then scratched the rear passenger door of my car.”

He said when he pulled over and stepped out of the car to assess the damage, Mr Amama came over, punched him in the face and chest repeatedly, pushed him down on the ground, kicked him multiple times, and then smashed the windscreens of his car.

“As he was kicking me, he kept shouting at me, ‘how dare you? Who are you to horn at me like that, who are you? Do you know me?’”

He told the online news platform that he had a co-worker was inside the car who ran out of sight when he saw how furious the police inspector was.

He alleged that the inspector pulled out his pistol and fired at least twice at him and passers-by who had gathered at the scene and were protesting against the officer’s action.

“He left with my car key after assaulting me. I thought it was over. I was waiting by the road, preparing to tow the car away to a safe place, when he came back with other policemen in a truck. I was handcuffed, thrown into a police truck and taken to Ikpai Omni police station along 8 miles.

“At the police station, he accused me of vandalising his car and also said I brought people from my community to attack him.

“Of course, these were all lies; I don’t live in Calabar or anywhere in Cross River, I can’t even speak the local language and I don’t know anyone in the community, so how could I have talked people into attacking him?

“When the police officers at the station listened to my statement and also saw how I was in pain, they released me to go that night.”

He has lodged a report with the National Human Rights Commission, Calabar, and also took to Twitter to narrate his experience, with the hope of getting justice.

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria police said on Twitter on Sunday that it had received a complaint from Mr Adewumi and that they were investigating it.

The divisional police officer, Ikpai Omni police station, Henry Nwachukwu, confirmed.