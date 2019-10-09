Police Officer Allegedly Murders His Girlfriend Before Committing Suicide

A 27-year-old South African lady whose name has been given as DJ Khanyi Ntanga has been found dead.

According to reports, she was shot dead by her boyfriend, 37-year-old Rustenburg police Constable Sello Tshukudu who also killed himself.

The North West police speaking on the case said that the couple were found dead in their apartment at Rustenburg in an apparent murder-suicide scene.

Police Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane while confirming the incident at a press conference on Tuesday, October 8, said the shooting incident happened in Boitekong on Sunday.

According to Tselanyane, the lady was found with a gunshot wound to her head alongside her boyfriend.