Police Officer Allegedly Murders His Girlfriend Before Committing Suicide

by Temitope Alabi
Officer kills girlfriend
Officer kills girlfriend

A 27-year-old South African lady whose name has been given as DJ Khanyi Ntanga has been found dead.

According to reports, she was shot dead by her boyfriend, 37-year-old Rustenburg police Constable Sello Tshukudu who also killed himself.

Read Also: Woman Kills Her Two Children For Not Allowing Her To Have Sex

The North West police speaking on the case said that the couple were found dead in their apartment at Rustenburg in an apparent murder-suicide scene.

Officer kills girlfriend
Officer kills girlfriend

Police Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane while confirming the incident at a press conference on Tuesday,  October 8, said the shooting incident happened in Boitekong on Sunday.

According to Tselanyane, the lady was found with a gunshot wound to her head alongside her boyfriend.

“He had a bullet wound to the head and was lying in a pool of blood,” said Tselenyane.

Tags from the story
DJ Khanyi Ntanga, Sam Tselanyane, south Africa, suicide
0

You may also like

Man Stabs Landlady’s Son To Death Over N50

Minimum Wage Must Not Go Below N18,000, NLC Insists

Borno Gov Attacks Ali Modu Sheriff, Says His Inaction Led To The Escalation Of Boko Haram Insurgency

Jonathan Off To Equitorial Guinea For AU Conference

Ibori In Fresh Trouble As MET Police Give EFCC Conviction Records

Jonathan Proposes N322.6bn Budget For NDDC

President Buhari Expresses COncern Over Inability Of States To Pay Salaries

Rochas Foundation To Build School For Adamawa IDPs

Tinubu, Ribadu, Amosun Pay Tribute To Mrs Olayinka

Tinubu, Ribadu, Amosun Pay Tribute To Mrs Olayinka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *