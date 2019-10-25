Police Officer Shoots Unarmed Teenager; Gets Commedation From Colleagues (Video)

Shocking footage showing the moment an unarmed teenage boy named Isiah Murietta-Golding was shot by a police officer has emerged online.

Not long after the officer shot the kid, he was hailed by his colleagues.

The video, which was shared by human rights activist, Shaun King, saw a police officer giving several orders to a passenger in a car.

“Open the door, step out, hands up, turn around, walk backwards, backwards, towards my voice. Stop right there, right there, and down on your knees, down on your knees,” the officer said.

The boy obeyed and when he was asked to get down on his knees, he ran and jumped over a gate.

Police officers ran after the unarmed teen, and when it seems the kid may get away, the officer, Ray Villalvazo, aimed and shot Isaiah right in the head, killing him instantly.