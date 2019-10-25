Police Officer Shoots Unarmed Teenager; Gets Commedation From Colleagues (Video)

Shocking footage showing the moment an unarmed teenage boy named Isiah Murietta-Golding was shot by a police officer has emerged online.
Not long after the officer shot the kid, he was hailed by his colleagues.
The video, which was shared by human rights activist, Shaun King, saw a police officer giving several orders to a passenger in a car.
“Open the door, step out, hands up, turn around, walk backwards, backwards, towards my voice. Stop right there, right there, and down on your knees, down on your knees,” the officer said.
Read Also: South African Police Filmed As He Shoots Unarmed Suspect Dead
The boy obeyed and when he was asked to get down on his knees, he ran and jumped over a gate.
Police officers ran after the unarmed teen, and when it seems the kid may get away, the officer, Ray Villalvazo, aimed and shot Isaiah right in the head, killing him instantly.
View this post on Instagram
As an unarmed, non-violent teenage boy named Isiah Murietta-Golding ran from the police, when it appeared he would get away, a police officer, Ray Villalvazo, too out of shape to climb the fence after him kneeled down, took aim, and shot Isaiah right in the head, killing him instantly. The @fresno.pd is notoriously violent and is never held accountable for their actions. Of course, the investigated themselves and cleared themselves of all wrongdoing. About 20 seconds after he murdered Isaiah the officers brashly bragged “good shot man!” like they were playing video games or hunting.