Police Officers, VIO Fight Dirty Over Who Should Inspect Cars In Lagos

A video is currently making the rounds on social media capturing the moment some police officers and operatives of the Vehicle Inspection Officers(VIO) engaged themselves in a serious fight over who should inspect cars.

In the video of the incident which reportedly happened around Alaka community in Surulere area of Lagos state, the two entities were seen throwing punches at each other while some dragged each other by the cloth, not minding that they were in full public glare.

Watch the video below: