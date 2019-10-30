Police Officers, VIO Fight Dirty Over Who Should Inspect Cars In Lagos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of the police officers and VIO fighting
Photo of the police officers and VIO fighting

A video is currently making the rounds on social media capturing the moment some police officers and operatives of the Vehicle Inspection Officers(VIO) engaged themselves in a serious fight over who should inspect cars.

In the video of the incident which reportedly happened around Alaka community in Surulere area of Lagos state, the two entities were seen throwing punches at each other while some dragged each other by the cloth, not minding that they were in full public glare.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Vehicle Inspection Officers(VIO)
0

You may also like

Chinese Envoy Backs CBN Decision To Change Portion Of Forex Reserve To Yuan

EXCLUSIVE: Presidency Sets Up High-Level Committee On Ezekwesili’s Damaging Remarks

Court Denies Granting Dasuki N250m Bail

Police Arraigns Man In Court For Allegedly Securing Job With Stolen Certificate

Nigerian Navy Rescues 13 Foreigners From Sea Pirates In Rivers

Customs Moves To Checkmate Hackers

Ambode should have surpassed his predecessors, but unfortunately he got carried away by power…

N255m Bulletproof Cars: Igbo Group Urges Jonathan To Ignore Calls For Oduah’s Sack

Senate Tasks Armed Forces On Redoubling Efforts In Fight Against Boko Haram, Insecurity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *