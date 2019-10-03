Police Open Fire On Protesting IPOB Members In South Africa (Video)

The South African police have reportedly fired shots to disperse members of the protest by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) against President Muhammadu Buhari in South Africa.

The group had promised that they would deal with President Buhari during his visit to South Africa.

However, minutes after their boasting, the South African police in Pretoria dispersed the protesting crowd and injured some people during the confrontation.

Watch the video below: