An unfortunate incident happened during the performance of Mavin act, Rema, during his performance at an event in Cyprus on Friday night.

The sound system was shut down at the venue of the event during the performance of Mavin act, who was the headline act.

According to reports, misunderstanding between the organizers and Cyprus police led to the problem.

