Porn Star, Bridget The Midget, Stabs Boyfriend For Cheating On Her

Adult film star, Cheryl Murphy who is popularly known as “Bridget the Midget” due to her dwarfism may be slammed with a 15-year jail term for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Bridget allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the leg with a butter knife during a fight.

Bridget, 39, who joined the porn industry in 1999 was arrested last month in Las Vegas after she entered her boyfriend Jesse’s home.

Upon entering the house, she got into a fight with him upon seeing him in bed with another woman.

Read Also: Porn Star, Afrocandy Tells Otedola, Dangote To Solve Nigeria’s Power Problem

A fight started which eventually saw the pornstar reportedly using a butter knife to stab Jesse in the leg.

Bridget has now been charged with burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon following the attack and If found guilty, faces up to 15 years in jail.

TMZ reports that prosecutors are claiming that the 39-year-old entered her boyfriend’s home with the intention of committing a crime.