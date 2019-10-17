#PrayForOnitsha: Tacha Reacts To Tragic Fire Outbreak In Onitsha

by Amaka

Reality star, Tacha has taken to her Instagram page to sympathize with Nigerians over the tragic fire outbreak which occurred at Ochanja market and Upper Iweka road, Onitsha, Anambra State on Wednesday.

Tacha
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls a woman and her child lost their lives to the inferno after a petrol tanker had his lost control on the road, veered off the service lane and exploded.

Taking to Instagram, the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate wrote:

“Coming from Rivers state where there are oil pipelines everywhere and as such explosion-related tragedies, I can relate to the pain of losing loved ones through such tragedies. My heart goes out to Onitsha and I pray that we all find comfort in these trying times Amen”

See her full post below:

Tags from the story
anambra state, Ochanja market and Upper Iweka road Onitsha, Tacha
0

