Preganancy Allegation: Davido Forgives Accusers, Orders Their Release

Nigerian singer, Davido, has ordered the release of the two sisters who claimed that he impregnated one of them.

Taking to his Twitter, Davido told his fans that he would let it all go.

Recall that after seeing the video where he was called out by the sisters, he vowed to arrest them and make them face the law.

Following that, he placed a reward for anyone who could identify and locate the girls.

The sisters, however, made a video claiming to be fans who only wanted attention and to congratulate Davido and Chioma on the arrival of their baby boy.

READ ALSO – ‘Davido’s Prayer Is More Christian Than Adeboye’s Prayer’ – Daddy Freeze

The sisters were, however, arrested and now Davido has forgiven them and ordered their release.

On his Twitter, he wrote: “Fuck it… Release the idiots.”

See His Post Here: