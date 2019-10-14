‘Prepare For Indefinite Strike’ – NLC Tells Workers

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has warned workers in the country to get ready for an indefinite industrial action expected to begin October 16.

This is due to the inability of the federal government and the organised labour to reach an agreement over the new N30,000 minimum wage for more than six months after it was signed into law.

According to reports, NLC is demanding a 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17.

The FG on its part proposed an 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.

In a secular dispatched to its state councils and signed by the General Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC said;

“You will recall that a Joint Communiqué was issued by the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC) stating that two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the Federal Government on the Consequential Adjustment of Salaries as a result of the New National Minimum Wage of N30,000,” the circular said.

“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JNPSNC in your States for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the circular,” it added.