President Buhari Approves New Aides

by Temitope Alabi
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the appointment of new aides for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to a statement made aailable to newsmen by Haruna Suleiman, Aisha’s Spokesperson, the aides include; Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Read Also: Full Text Of President Buhari’s 2020 Budget Speech

Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations.

Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

He said, “The appointments take immediate effect.”

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, Haruna Suleiman, President Buhari
0

You may also like

Arsene Wenger agrees two year deal with Arsenal

Codeine Addiction: Nigeria shuts down three pharmaceutical companies

Euphoria as Yemi Osinbajo Arrives Uyo for Akwa Ibom 30th Anniversary Celebration (Video)

Bayelsa Governor Suspends 4 Civil Servants over Fraud, “We want to get more” He Threatens

Federal Secretariat council guts fire in Abuja

PDP rep plan protest against President Buhari

Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike

Kidnappers Of Lagos Monarch Demand New Ransom

Murdered Catholic Priest finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *