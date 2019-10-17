President Buhari Approves New Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the appointment of new aides for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to a statement made aailable to newsmen by Haruna Suleiman, Aisha’s Spokesperson, the aides include; Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations.

Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

He said, “The appointments take immediate effect.”