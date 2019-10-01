President Trump Congratulates Buhari On Independence Day Anniversary

According to a media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, the president of USA, Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria on her independence day celebration.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the President on new media, broke the news to the public.

In the letter by President Trump, the fostering of Nigeria-US relations was espoused, while also commending Buhari for trying to diversify the economy.

See the letter below: