Princess Shyngle Breaks One-Month-Old Engagement Over Fraud, Infidelity

Nollywood actress Princess Shyngle has ended her one-month-old engagement following fraud allegations against Frederic.

The actress is now single again after her Congolese fiancé was recently arrested over alleged fraud in New York.
Frederic Badji was allegedly picked up on September 2019, around the same time, the actress announced she’s quitting and leaving social media.

Also, it was revealed that Frederic had been cheating on her and she only discovered recently, which even fueled her to call off the engagement.

Shyngle has since moved out of his house in New Jersey and has ended the engagement.

See Her Post Here:

