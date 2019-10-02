Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has gotten tongues wagging after deleting all her IG post barely one month after getting engaged.

Shyngle added that she’s taking a break from Instagram because she’s “broken and in serious pain” and “needs to heal right now”.

Recall the actress announced her engagement two weeks ago and days later posted a video of herself shopping with her fiancé adding that she was sponsoring the shopping spree.

The actress this morning has now deleted all her posts but left one on Instagram to reveal she’s taking a break to heal.