Princess Shyngle Takes Break Off Social Media, Says She Needs Break

by Michael
Popular Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has shared a very concerning message to her fans and followers on Instagram as she took all her photos and posts off the platform in preparations to stay low-key.

Princess Shyngle revealed that she’s taking a break from Instagram because she’s “broken and going through some real-life issues” and “need time to heal right now”.

While sending out the post with this caption: ‘This is for all my real and genuine followers, I love y’all so much and I’ll be back soon. I’m in serious pain and need time to heal right now’
