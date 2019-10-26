Pulisic Sets Double Record As Chelsea Thump Burnley

Chelsea playmaker, Christian Pulisic, gave a five-star performance as Chelsea thumped Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moore to move to fourth on the domestic league table.

The American summer signing also completed his hat-trick in the second half to become the first Chelsea player to score a ‘perfect’ Premier League hat trick since Didier Drogba against Wigan in May 2010.

Also, his goal set him up to become the 4th player at 21 or younger to score a perfect hat trick in the Premier League. Amazing isn’t it???