Rapist Caught Defiling 12-Year-Old Says ‘Vaginas Of Older Women Are Wider’

A 45-year old man has been arrested for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Speaking on his reason for the evil act, he said he prefers having sex with minors because their vaginas are satisfying while that of older women are wider and unsatisfying.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the story online, said;

“Last night, our BBI team busted a 45-year old paedophile that raped a 12-year old girl in Asaba Housing Estate.

“Victim’s hymen broken and she’s currently receiving medical treatment.

“The paedophile admitted his crime saying “OLDER WOMEN’S VAGINAS ARE WIDE, hence he needed a small child with a tight one for his own satisfaction”.??

“The suspect is currently detained in police custody. We will ensure justice is served accordingly.

“Few weeks ago, I updated the alarming rate at which paedophiles are raping underaged children. I also posted what needs to be done and the need for Government to get involved.

“You won’t be happy seeing your child below 15years turned to a sex slave.

“IT’S TIME TO END THIS BARBARIC ACT…. Start from your home. Educate your kids. #PaedophilesAreNearby