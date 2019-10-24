Rapper AKA Dares Burna Boy To Visit South Africa

South African rapper AKA has dared African-Giant Entertainer, Burna Boy and vowed to attend his show, despite warnings and threats issued by the latter following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Earlier, Burna Boy had warned AKA not to set foot in Nigeria without heavy security, even swearing on the grave of his best friend, Gambo to deal with AKA.

AKA has now vowed to attend Burna Boy’s show, which is holding in Mzansi, South Africa, daring the African Giant crooner to touch him in his homeland.

Taking to Twitter, AKA wrote: “I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country.”

See His Tweets Here:

