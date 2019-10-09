Rapper Blaqbonez Begs Davido For Album Release Date To Avoid Clash (Photo)

Upcoming Nigerian Rapper, Blaqbonez has taken to Twitter to plead with Davido to share release date of his upcoming album to avoid a clash with his own.

Davido, who has teased fans with his upcoming album, ‘Goodtime’, has released some singles off the album but hasn’t shared a release date yet.

However, Blaqbonez has taken to his Twitter to appeal to Davido not to release his album the same period with his, asking for a release date.

According to him: “…Sorry is a lie, please if we drop the same day nobody go send me, please tell me your date so I fit arrange myself in advance.”

See His Post Here: