Rapper Future’s 7th Baby Mama Calls Him Out Over Child Support

Rapper Future’s 7th baby mama Eliza Reign has called the rapper out for allegedly refusing to handle his responsibilities.

Eliza, not so long ago, slammed the rapper with a child support lawsuit, blasting him for not contributing to their daughter’s welfare.

In an Instagram Live video, Eliza was heard saying: “I kept quiet for months. I kept quiet. Nobody heard a f*cking thing. Like, I’m human. He’s human. She’s human.”

She continued: “The point I’m trying to make is, I don’t give a f*ck who the f*ck you are… at the end of the day – take care of your responsibilities.

“It’s n*ggas all over the world that have four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten – maybe more kids that’s famous. But you don’t hear they name ringing… because, at the end of the day, they take care of their situation.”

Watch the video below.