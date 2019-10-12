Rapper, Jesse Jagz Reacts To MI, Vector Beef

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian rapper, Jesse Jagz, who has been called out by a lot of Nigerians following the rap battle between his brother, MI, and Vector, has reacted.

Vector Judas The Rat
Nigerian Rappers – Vector, Jesse Jagz, and MI

MI and Vector have been at each other’s throat for a while now, and rap fans are loving it. Jagz was called out by fans following Vector’s revelations about the rapper on his latest track, “Judas, the rat.”

Reacting to the ongoing battle, Jagz, who has been away from social media for a while, now preached peace.

