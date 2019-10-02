Ravaging Flood Kills Young Graduate In Delta

A ravaging flood has swept away a polytechnic graduate identified as Chinedu Igboke in Asaba, Delta state.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a heavy downpour that lasted for some hours.

Igboke was said to have been killed by the flood, when he missed his step while controlling traffic at Shekinah Love Assembly Street along Okpanam road and fell into an uncovered paved gutter.

According to a source, the deceased, who hailed from Ebonyi State, was working as a security guard in a private school along Shekinah Love Assembly Street, off Ralph Uwechue Way, Okpanam Road, Asaba.

Read Also: We’ll Take Proactive Initiatives To Curb Flooding In Oyo: Makinde

He said: “When he fell into the water, he slammed his head against the concrete walls of the gutter. So he might have lost strength to swim against the tide before being floated helplessly into the tunnel”.

Saying the school authority where Igboke worked as a security guard, mobilised divers and swimmers to comb Anwai River in futile search of the body.

“We suspect that the body may be hanging somewhere along this tunnel because of blockade inside”.

“We went with them to the river but they could not recover his body”.