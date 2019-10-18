Read What Governor Oyetola Said About Ooni Of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Oginwusi on Thursday celebrated his 45th birthday and the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has sent out eulogies.

According to Oyetola, the Ooni of Ife is an embodiment of knowledge and a man who is conscious of national issues.

Oyetola made this known via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday.

He said: “On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and

enduring contributions to national discourse.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis. You are a pride to the Royal Institution and the State of Osun. We cannot thank you enough.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you and pray that the Almighty God give you wisdom, peace and happiness. Enjoy this day to the fullest! Happy birthday to you’.

He added:

“On behalf of the Government and People of The State of Osun, I felicitate with Iku Baba Yeye, one of the youngest octogenarians, and wish him happy birthday and many more years of the good life and service to the Yoruba race, Nigeria and humanity at large in sound health and vitality,” the governor said.