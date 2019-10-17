Reality Star, Nina Shares Loved Up Moments With Her Boyfriend (Video)

Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, took to her twitter handle to show off her mysterious boyfriend.

The beauty entrepreneur who has been on vacation in the U.S. since last month shared a loved up photo with the mystery man.

Also Read: Former BBNaija Housemate, Nina, Shares Photos From Her Sky Diving Experience

In an earlier post, the reality star shared a video of them holding hands together.

See her post below: