Reality TV Star, Marvis Knocks Getfit Over Tacha’s Endorsement Deal

Former Big Brother Naija star, Marvis has taken a swipe at Tacha and Getfit on her Twitter page.
GetFit, a fitness brand that sells fitness equipment.
Recall that Getfit announced Tacha as an ambassador earlier this month.
Reacting to this, the reality star expressed that the company likes making people who are not fitness-conscious their ambassador.
See her post below:
Getfit dey like sign people wey no like work out.
The irony.
— HereTheEp by Marvis (@TheRealMarvis) October 29, 2019