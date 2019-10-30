Reality TV Star, Marvis Knocks Getfit Over Tacha’s Endorsement Deal

Former Big Brother Naija star, Marvis has taken a swipe at Tacha and Getfit on her Twitter page.

GetFit, a fitness brand that sells fitness equipment.

Recall that Getfit announced Tacha as an ambassador earlier this month.

Also Read: Tacha Becomes Brand Ambassador To Getfit Gym Wear (Photos)

Reacting to this, the reality star expressed that the company likes making people who are not fitness-conscious their ambassador.

See her post below: