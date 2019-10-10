Buhari Says Recovered Loot Will Go Into Single Treasury Account For Nigerians To Benefit

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his desire to affect the lives of Nigerians positively as he orders that recovered funds from corruption should be put into the national treasury.

The President held a meeting with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption led by the Chairman of the committee, Professor Itse Sagay at the statehouse on Thursday.

Also Read: Why Buhari Is Not Building Schools In Northern Nigeria

According to the president, all forfeited assets on account of corruption should be sold, and the fund should be remitted into the Treasury Single Account.