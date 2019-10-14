Reekado Banks To Perform At Wizkid’s Upcoming O2 Arena Concert

Nigerian artiste Wizkid has acknowledged that fellow Afro Music artiste Reekado Banks will also be performing at his upcoming O2 Arena concert.

This came after a fan asked why Reekado Banks wasn’t in the list of artistes that would be performing at the concert.

Reekado Banks replied and also asked why.

READ ALSO – Singer, Dotman In Soup With ‘DMW Crew’ For Declaring Wizkid ‘The Greatest’

That was when Wizkid acknowledged that Reekado Banks will be performing at the O2 Arena.

This will be the first time Reekado Banks will be performing at the O² Arena in London, which is scheduled to occur on 19th October. He will be performing alongside fireboydml, Tiwa Savage, Oxclade, and others.



See Photo Here: