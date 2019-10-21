Regina Daniels Deletes Her Instagram Account

A new development has seen actress Regina Daniels deleting her IG account following her mom’s presentation at the just concluded Headies award.

Rita had climbed the stage to present the award for the artist of the year award and introduced herself as the mother of actress, Regina Daniels.

Read Also: ‘You carried cement just so we could have a roof over our head’ – Regina Daniels birthday message to her Mum Rita Daniels

Her stunt got many talking and dragging her on social media, a heat that may have gone the way of Regina herself.

The young actress has now deactivated her account.