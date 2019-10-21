Regina Daniels Deletes Her Instagram Account

by Temitope Alabi
Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

A new development has seen actress Regina Daniels deleting her IG account following her mom’s presentation at the just concluded Headies award.

Rita had climbed the stage to present the award for the artist of the year award and introduced herself as the mother of actress, Regina Daniels.

Read Also: ‘You carried cement just so we could have a roof over our head’ – Regina Daniels birthday message to her Mum Rita Daniels

Her stunt got many talking and dragging her on social media, a heat that may have gone the way of Regina herself.

The young actress has now deactivated her account.

Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels
Tags from the story
Regina Daniels, rita daniels
0

You may also like

Donald Trump’s tower razed by fire in Newyork

Deji Adeyanju Reacts To News Of Son Of The Head Of Nigerian Universities Commission Graduating From A UK University

Doctors resign at Lautech teaching hospital

Pensioner commits suicide in Benue State

Handsome 21-Year Old Final Year Student Of UNICAL Killed By Armed Robbers (Photo)

N6 Billion To Be Spent By Canada On Bauchi’s Health, Agric Sectors

A woman called Meghan Markle fat and her reply will shock you

A woman called Meghan Markle fat and her reply will shock you

Court grants man N500, 000 bail for raping 11 year old girl

NYSC members to receive martial arts training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *