Regina Daniels Deletes Her Instagram Account Following Backlash From Her Mother’s Speech At 13th Headies

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently deleted her verified Instagram account after she had earlier hinted in the early hours of Sunday.

Regina Daniels
Popular actress, Regina Daniels

The actress, however, did not state the underlying reason for the sudden move but many assumed it is due to the heavy backlash her mother, Rita Daniels received following her controversial introduction remark at the 13th Headies awards.

Fans are shocked about the recent move by Daniels, who is currently on vacation in Dubai with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Regina Daniels, Kemi Afolabi Star In Scandalous Affair

See the proof below:

Regina Daniels' IG account

Regina Daniels deletes her Instagram account

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, rita daniels
0

You may also like

Anthony Joshua Reveals He Will VisiAnthony Joshuat Nigeria Soon To Join Hands With Philanthropist Kokun Foundation

Teenage boy beaten to death by Uncle and Family over his inheritance

Phyno Shares Photo of Himself Recording a Song From The Toilet

Comedian AY And His Wife’s Stylish Look To Church Today

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw celebrates her 47th birthday today (Photos)

Wizkid’s son shows off his ‘Shaku shaku’ moves (Photos/Video)

Dr. Hitch: Davido Gives Out Advice To The Ladies

Actress Biodun Okeowo Goes Out Shopping With Bum Shot [PICS]

Ghanaian Pastor asks congregation to pay before they can touch him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *