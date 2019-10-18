Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Banging Body On Instagram (PHOTOS)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is clearly not the definition of an everyday lady after managing to stay in the limelight at such a young age and also balancing her marital life at the same time.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, 17th October, she shared some eye-popping photos of herself from Dubai where she is currently holidaying and we feel you need to check them out.

What she wrote below:

View this post on Instagram Well just comment with an emoji A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

More photos below: