Regina Daniels Goes Completely Braless In New Photos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Self-styled ‘forever 16’ actress, Regina Daniels, has shared some completely braless photos of herself via her Instagram page on Friday, 25th October, and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

The screen diva who is currently holidaying with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, in Dubai then captioned the photos: ‘Forever 16’

Read Also: While Ned Nwoko Enjoys Vacation With Regina Daniels, His Morrocan Wife Picks Up Award On His Behalf (PHOTOS)

The makebelieve merchant is certainly enjoying her union with the 59-year-old former House of Representative member, to say the least. What do you think???

More photos below:

 

0

