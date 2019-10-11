Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Man With Really Sweet Words

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is sure having the time of her life and enjoying her matrimonial home.

The young actress, who turned a year older on Thursday, has taken to her social media page to gush over her billionaire businessman husband, Ned Nwoko.

Read Also: Ned Nwoko Plucks Flower For Regina Daniels After Surprising Her With A Birthday Treat (Videos)

Regina shared a photo of herself with her man with the caption, “sometimes, someone comes into your life, so unexpectedly, takes your heart by surprise and changes your life forever.”