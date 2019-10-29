Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Take Their Vacation To Jordan (Photo)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have taken their vacation to Jordan.

The two love birds who have been going from place to place have shared a geotagged photo of themselves at special points in the Arab nation of Jordan.

Taken to her Instagram, Regina Daniels shared a photo of her at the shores of the Dead Sea with her husband.

With no date yet for the end of their vacation, they seem to be having the time of their lives.

See Photos Here: