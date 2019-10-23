Regina Daniels Reactivates Her Instagram Account, Days After Deleting It (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is back on social media days after she deleted her Instagram account for unknown reasons.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ mother, Rita Daniels was slammed after she introduced herself in the most unusual way at the 13th Headies.

Hours later, Regina took to her Insta-story saying that she felt like deleting her account from the photo-sharing platform which she eventually did.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has now re-activated her account again for all those who missed her.

See screenshot below: