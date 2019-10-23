Regina Daniels Reactivates Her Instagram Account, Days After Deleting It (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is back on social media days after she deleted her Instagram account for unknown reasons.

Regina Daniels
Controversial celebrity, Regina Daniels

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ mother, Rita Daniels was slammed after she introduced herself in the most unusual way at the 13th Headies.

Hours later, Regina took to her Insta-story saying that she felt like deleting her account from the photo-sharing platform which she eventually did.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has now re-activated her account again for all those who missed her.

Read Also: Man Who Assualted Bobrisky Buys Him A New Phone; Tells His Side Of The Story (Video)

See screenshot below:

Regina Daniels Re-activates Her Instagram account

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Danie;s, rita daniels
0

You may also like

John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack

Wizkid And Tania, 5 Years And Still Waxing Strong

Charles Novia Tells NBC: “Ban Wande Coal and Olamide Songs”

Davido looking fly in new photos

Jorginho To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

‘No she does not have full custody’ – Olakunle Churchill slams claim Tonto has full custody of their son

Eye Witness Narrates What Led To The ‘Fight’ Between Wizkid & Davido In Dubai

Peter Okoye Gets Himself A nd 2014 Bentley Continental GT

Big Brother Naija: Efe reveals his greatest regret

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *