Regina Daniels Reveals ‘Pet Name’ She Gave Her Husband (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has revealed that she addresses her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as ‘baby.’

The screen diva who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, made the revelation during a live interview with Daddy Freeze in Dubai, with her husband.

Confirming her revelation, Ned Nwoko, a 59-year-old former house of Representative member, said he is actually the youngest baby in town at the moment.

His words:

I am actually the youngest baby in town” Mr Nwoko told Freeze smiling

video of the interview below:

