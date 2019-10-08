Regina Daniels Shares Loved Up Photo With Husband, Ned Nwoko

by Amaka

Controversial actress, Regina Daniels recently shared a loved up photo of herself and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, inside an airplane.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

Information Nigeria recalls Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita had revealed she was in full support of her daughter’s marriage as she had prayed to God to provide old rich husbands for her daughters.

The young and beautiful actress, who pays no mind to naysayers, seizes every opportunity to flaunt her husband despite the criticisms trailing their age difference.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ @greatprincened

