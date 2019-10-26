Regina Daniels Shares New Photo On Instagram

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has released a stunning photo of herself from Dubai where she is currently cooling off.

She then shared that she is on a whole new level of fuck it in her life. Well, anyone would definitely agree she after defied all odds to marry her husband, a 59-year-old former House of Representative Member, Ned Nwoko.

The duo has been waxing stronger since they announced their union.

She wrote:

I’m on a whole new level of
Fuck it

0

