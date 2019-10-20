Regina Daniels Speaks On Initiation Into Aniocha’s Women Cult

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, had caused tongues to wag when reports emerged on her marriage to billionaire businessman and lawyer, Ned Nwoko.

However, it got worse when photos of her initiation into the billionaire’s traditional cult for women, the Aniocha’s women’s cult.

The called is said to keep a woman away from ever marrying another man or engaging in any extramarital or face some dire consequences.

Read Also: 13th Headies: Watch Hilarious Introduction Of Regina Daniels’ Mom That Got People Talking

Speaking with Vanguard, the actress through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi spoke about the initiation into Aniocha women’s cult.

She said, “First of all, I will not call it an initiation, it is more like being welcome to womanhood and for you to be part of that group. It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group.”