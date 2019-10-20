Regina Daniels Speaks On Initiation Into Aniocha’s Women Cult

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels
Controversial actress, Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, had caused tongues to wag when reports emerged on her marriage to billionaire businessman and lawyer, Ned Nwoko.

However, it got worse when photos of her initiation into the billionaire’s traditional cult for women, the Aniocha’s women’s cult.

The called is said to keep a woman away from ever marrying another man or engaging in any extramarital or face some dire consequences.

Speaking with Vanguard, the actress through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi spoke about the initiation into Aniocha women’s cult.

She said, “First of all, I will not call it an initiation, it is more like being welcome to womanhood and for you to be part of that group. It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group.”

 

Tags from the story
Aniocha Women's Cult, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
