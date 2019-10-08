Rehearse Well Before Combatting Boko Haram: Shehu Sani Tells Clerics

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Arabian clerics employed by Borno State to combat Boko Haram to practice well before carrying out their function.
Recall that on Monday, the former lawmaker advised the government of Borno state to employ Nigerian clerics in the fight against Boko Haram.
In a new post, the former lawmaker expressed that the hunters who have the magical power of disappearance employed to fight the terrorist group should practice well in other not to get stuck when fighting.
I advice those Hunters with the ‘magical powers of disappearance’,recruited to combat the insurgents to do a lot of rehearsals,to disappear is easy to reappear is the problem.
