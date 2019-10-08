Rehearse Well Before Combatting Boko Haram: Shehu Sani Tells Clerics

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Arabian clerics employed by Borno State to combat Boko Haram to practice well before carrying out their function.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Recall that on Monday, the former lawmaker advised the government of Borno state to employ Nigerian clerics in the fight against Boko Haram. 

Also Read: Employ Nigerian Clerics Not Arabians To Fight Boko Haram: Shehu Sani

In a new post, the former lawmaker expressed that the hunters who have the magical power of disappearance employed to fight the terrorist group should practice well in other not to get stuck when fighting.

See his tweet below:

