Relationship Expert, Joro Olumofin Drags Tunde Ednut For Mocking Him

Relationship expert and love doctor, Joro Olumofin has taking time out of his busy schedule to school Tunde EdnutTunde Ednut for allegedly bad-mouthing his brand.

Joro Olumofin
Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut

It all started after Tunde Ednut claimed that most of the stories Joro posts on his IG page might be fake and not coming from real followers, as he made people to believe.

In his response, Joro mentioned that they don’t operate on same level and he would not condescend to Tunde Ednut’s level.

See exchange below:

 

